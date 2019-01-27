The battle over the wall only appears to be about immigrants. It is not. Immigrants and federal workers are pawns in the battle.
President Donald Trump needs to build anything he can call a wall to keep his supporters happy. They may be necessary to his re-election. For the Republicans, Trump’s supporters can help with their re-election. It does not matter if money budgeted for the wall could actually be used to help with real immigration problems. It does not matter if the country suffers.
The Democrats cannot be soft in the battle without encouraging Trump’s supporters to view him as keeping his word.
The news media have only hinted of what the battle is about. The media need to be more explicit what the battle is about.
James Schmidt, Munster