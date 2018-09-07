A recent Times editorial indicates a high degree of reader trust in local news coverage, something most of us would likely agree with. But the real problem is national, not local.
A 2017 Harvard study revealed that the national "mainstream" coverage of President Trump was 80 percent negative. The big 3 TV networks, the major newspapers, CNN and the Associated Press (which the Times uses) are clearly biased against Trump, with negative news hyped, while positive stories (eg: the vastly improved economy) are buried or ignored.
Journalism supposedly exists to report facts in a balanced, impartial manner, allowing the readers to decide for themselves. Our national media's contempt for Trump and conservatism clearly outweighs their professional code of honor.
Trump's calling the national media "enemy" of the people may be a bit harsh (as is his custom); "deceiver" or "betrayer" would be entirely appropriate.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting