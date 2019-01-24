The Democrats are now on their high horse attacking President Donald Trump for holding government workers hostage to get $5.7 billion for border security, including a wall where needed.
I wish they would be half as concerned about drugs, crime — including human trafficking — and chaos due to our porous southern border.
Eighty percent of children taken by our Border Patrol are not with parents but adults using them for a free admission ticket. And what could even be worse, human trafficking.
The $5.7 billion for real border security, out of a $4 trillion federal budget, is less than 0.2 percent.
Over 300 people a week die in our country from opioid drugs, much of which comes by way of Mexico. Thirty years of this, and Democrats could care less. To Democrats, politics trumps the safety of citizens.
Leon Gamino, Hammond