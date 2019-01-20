"Pope Francis said GOP frontrunner Donald Trump 'is not Christian' if he pledges to build a wall between the United States and Mexico." — News item, Feb 18, 2016.
Vatican City is surrounded by a fortress which, over the years, has protected popes from their enemies.
Why do wealthy politicians build walls, fences, and gates around their homes? They don't build walls because they hate the people on the outside, but because they love the people on the inside.
I want a wall just like Israel's. Israel has a wall separating it from enemies, terrorists and potential illegal immigrants. And it works. It works so well that Israel is busy building a massive sea wall to protect its ports. The Jerusalem Post said illegal immigration dropped from 9,500 in the six months before the wall was completed to 36 — and eventually to zero.
Walter Dougherty, Valparaiso