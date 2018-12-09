While watching the events honoring President George H.W. Bush, I heard commentators talk about the fact that he lost his re-election bid in 1992. They speculated that it was because he was 68 and Bill Clinton was much younger. I disagree.
Ronald Reagan built a coalition of Republicans and "Reagan Democrats." When a recession came and millions of workers were laid off for an extended time, Bush refused to sign into law an extension of unemployment benefits. He did not do this just once. He refused several times until political pressure increased so much that he finally did sign an extension bill.
That refusal was a slap in the face to all Reagan Democrats who voted for him in 1988. Millions of Reagan Democrats decided Reagan did care about working people, but Bush did not.
Bush was a good and decent man personally. But, he did not understand or connect with many working Americans. It is a lesson that every politician — especially every Republican — should learn and take seriously.
Woodrow Wilcox, Griffith