Media outlets are reporting that the Department of Defense is going to return $1 billion to build a portion of the wall on the U.S. southern border.
Since the House of Representatives authorizes and appropriates for all government departments, which the House seems to have designated the $1 billion for the Pentagon, who is charged to "defend the U.S.A. against enemies foreign and domestic?"
Can the Department of Defense please identify the enemy at the southern border, by name, nationality and number, which required the transfer of funds from national defense which might put the military at risk due to lack of funding for military programs or operations?
G.E. Jawor, Hobart