I want to applaud The Times for the 4th of July coverage. It is about time state and cities follow the laws as to what is legal to sell to the public. Also, the limits are too long — five days before the 4th and five days after the 4th. Why so long?
I don't mind the rockets that go in the air, the bottle rockets that just pop, or the little firecrackers; but the M80s are too much and too dangerous. I see police cars patrolling the streets on Halloween to protect the children. Why not on the 4th to deter some of those who don't follow the rules? Why can't we have a 4th of July with independence of loud, unnecessary noise?
Eugene Hanyzewski Jr., Highland