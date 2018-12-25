As chairman of the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, I ask that when celebrating this holiday season, please do so responsibly by drinking in moderation, and to never get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.
A recent survey of 2,000 people found the average adult in the United States doubles their intake of alcohol between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. According to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, moderate alcohol consumption is up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.
It is important to plan ahead before you celebrate. Coordinate a ride home from a designated driver or plan to call a taxi or use a ride service such as Lyft or Uber, which can be accessed through apps on a smartphone, to ensure that the roads stay safe this holiday season. Please, do not drive impaired.
I wish you all cherished times with family and friends this holiday and look forward to working with you in the New Year.
David Cook, chairman Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission