I am calling on Rep. (Pete) Visclosky, Sen. (Todd) Young and Sen. (Joe) Donnelly to draft a resolution of censure against Donald Trump for his repeated attacks on the media.
His language, referring to them as the "enemy of the people" is historically similar to language used by Stalin and Hitler, and is designed to provoke someone to commit a violent act against a journalist.
As such, this is an illegal act of stochastic terrorism, and must be condemned. To do nothing is to imply approval, and if something terrible does happen, the blood is on the hands of our members of Congress as well.
Our elected representatives must defend a free press under the 1st Amendment to the Constitution.
Roy Miller, Highland