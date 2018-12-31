What a disgrace I found at Oak Hill Cemetary in Hammond on Christmas Day.
As I went to visit my father on Christmas Day, what do I find when I arrive at his grave but a missing headstone Xmas topper that sits on top of the stone. Every year, mom and I have made this homemade Xmas piece special for my father. We have been doing this for the last 20-plus years — only this Xmas it was stolen. As I stood at the grave, basically in tears, I couldn't think straight.
After gathering myself, I decided to drive around.
As I pulled up to the office — which was closed due to Christmas — I saw the beautiful Xmas piece that someone had the audacity to steal from my father and mother's stone.
How low can you get to steal off another family's property?
Nanci Polovina, Schererville