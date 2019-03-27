I am shocked, disgusted and embarrassed by the deplorable behavior of President Trump regarding Sen. John McCain. Trump is spewing hate against McCain who served his country honorably in wartime and in Congress. Sen. McCain was not afraid to state his opinions and to vote his conscience. For this Trump hates McCain and continues to slander him months after his death.
As I write this, few Congressional Republicans criticize Trump for this behavior. Are they so afraid of Trump's wrath? Their silence is dishonorable.
This newspaper has a civility campaign. The leader of our country needs to set a positive example for us. This president needs to be chastised for his despicable, hateful words. Let's follow the intentions of this newspaper's civility campaign. I urge you to contact the White House Comment Line (1-202-456-1111) to let him know that spewing hate is not acceptable.
Dorrie Steele, Crown Point