There’s a difference between scientific, fact-based evidence and unsubstantiated talking points regarding climate change. A recent letter to the editor contained false and misleading statements about this matter.
Proclamations such as “water vapor causes over 95 percent of carbon dioxide” and “man-made carbon dioxide is miniscule” are just not true. Simply put, burning fossil fuels adds long-lived carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, trapping in heat and increasing atmospheric temperature, which leads to an increase in the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere. Water vapor doesn’t control the Earth’s temperature because the atmosphere is limited in the amount of water vapor it can contain. When the atmosphere is saturated, clouds form and precipitation falls.
Climate change is undeniably real. Propaganda disseminated by climate change deniers explicitly for political purposes is counterproductive to the climate change condition.
Bill Zawada, Dyer