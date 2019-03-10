Michael Cohen blamed his client, the president, for his own illegal actions. Don’t lawyers, accountants and doctors have the responsibility to give sound advice, based on their knowledge of a given specialty?
If a lawyer is paid a fee to give legal advice, the client has a reasonable expectation that his lawyer will take legal, not illegal, actions.
The U.S. Congress allowed Cohen to bloviate; he, not Trump, is responsible for his unprofessional actions. Members of Congress should admonish unscrupulous lawyers like Cohen, because they undermine justice and cause undue harm to clients.
Carol Parker, Highland