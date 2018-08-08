In an article titled "Some thoughts about capitalism, government," Times columnist Walter Williams definitely hit the nail on the head.
It was refreshing to see an article lay out the facts on how taxes work. I say that because I use to take my staff members' first paycheck and pay them in cash in front of them, then separate what they have to contribute in taxes. The shock on their face was amazing. To Williams' point, we assume its all okay until we visually see it in action.
Next, I would challenge all people that see anti-capitalism as an answer move into a socialistic or any European country for a year on their terms, their taxation rules. You cannot put it into words. But the freedoms you have today vanish immediately. Until you live it, you will never understand the change. You will become a capitalism champion.
Mr. Williams is brilliant!
Stephen Muenstermann, Crown Point