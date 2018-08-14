Today these schools are teaching this common core math.
It's a lot different than it was when we went to school. When we went to school we learned addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. When we did addition and subtraction in school we learned about carrying and borrowing. They just don't teach it that way anymore. And that's just too bad. If we teach our children and grandchildren how we did it, our child's teacher just turns around and has a fit. And they hereby claim that isn't the way we teach it. The right answer is always right no matter how we arrive at solving the problem. They should totally eliminate this common core math altogether and just stick to the basics.
Michael Voisinet, Michigan City