The Trump-GOP tax cuts that cost nearly $2 trillion are mostly benefiting the rich at the expense of the rest of us. Mega-corporations are getting trillions of dollars in permanent tax cuts which went to their CEOs and shareholders in stock buybacks. Corporations are not creating higher wages nor hiring more employees even though Trump had promised working families a $4,000 pay raise.
The Institute on Taxation and Economic and Policy estimates by 2025 the tax cuts will grow to $10.6 trillion. Of that amount, almost $2 trillion will be received by the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans.
By 2027, more than half of all Americans — 53 percent — would pay more in taxes under the tax bill agreed to by House and Senate Republicans, a new analysis by the Tax Policy Center finds.
President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress now want to pay for their tax giveaways by cutting Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP (food stamps), after school programs, education and more services millions of us depend on every day.
Congress must repeal the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and pass tax policies that help average people.
Carol Ring, Schererville