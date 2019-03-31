Congress is again bucking President Donald Trump on his wanting to secure our southern border. This makes no sense as Congress has been funding border security for foreign nations for years to the sum of billions of dollars per year.
The European Deterrence Initiative is a congressional budget line item for many years and has an $11.3 billion allocation in the 2019 budget.
The EDI's mission is: "This line of effort focuses on improving border security and air/maritime domain awareness ... " There is something very wrong when we can spend billions on securing borders for foreign countries, but balk at securing our own borders citing budgetary issues.
This is just one example — giving Ethiopia $1.1 billion in foreign aid is another — of our Congress' misguided priorities.
Thomas Pappas, Portage