Think about the fate of the academically deficient young people whose college admission was purchased by their rich and ethically challenged parents. Some of these college students will not know about their illegitimate admission. How will they survive academically in college?
Most will probably do OK given the large grade inflation over recent decades. They will graduate, some with “honors.”
Then what? Employers want educated people with a solid work ethic. Enlightened employers know how to separate the wheat from the chafe. They will not hire or retain second-rate graduates, even if they have “earned” degrees. Many of those now “educated” young people will go back home to live with and be cared for by Mom and Dad.
Sweet justice, wasted potential or both?
Stuart Walesh, Valparaiso