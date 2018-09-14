On Sunday, like so many others, I waited in anticipation for the season opener of Sunday football. It was over as quickly as it began for me. How disappointed I was to not see our national anthem played during any of the pre-game ceremonies. The owners say it is so they can have more commercial time. That’s baloney.
I think everyone should stand for the national anthem and place their right hand over their hearts in respect to our flag.
Some football players instead choose to take a knee because of oppression during the playing of the anthem. Rather than pay respect to our flag, the owners instead allow them to stay in the locker room until after the anthem.
I wonder how many of these oppressed players did anything about their perceived oppression during the off-season, helping the less fortunate.
I will now go a second year without watching professional football. When these players start respecting our country and its symbols, we can talk then.
Eldon Strong, Lake County Council