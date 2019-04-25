On Feb. 22, New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the Amazon rejection the “greatest tragedy” he has seen since he’s been in government. That seems ironic given that exactly one month earlier, on Jan. 22, he signed a bill and celebrated making abortions legal up to the time of birth in the state of New York.
It is ironic that he used the word tragedy. About 70 years ago, Joseph Stalin is quoted to have said: “If only one man dies of hunger, that is a tragedy. If millions die, that’s only statistics.” Stalin would be an expert on millions dying, as the only disagreement among historians is how many millions he killed.
We live in a great nation, but how great is a nation that makes killing a baby ready to be delivered legal and then laments the loss of a large employer. Are we so desensitized to taking lives?
Tim Bucher, Valparaiso