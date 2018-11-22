How to cook a turkey:
First, buy a turkey from the store. Next , take the plastic wrap off. Put it in the oven at 450 to 500 degrees. While the turkey is cooking, prepare the rest of the course. Make sure you cook enough food.
When the turkey is ready, cut little slivers where you want people to take parts of the turkey, or you can let them rip parts off. In the turkey, you can add anything you’d like, or on top of the turkey. Keep checking the turkey to make sure the turkey doesn't burn. I hope you love your turkey. Happy Thanksgiving!
Leah Coban