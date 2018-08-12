This is insane. Most people would agree 3D printing has some amazing applications and can change the world for the better.
Unfortunately people have found a terrifying use for it. It involves what is known as "ghost guns." Republicans and the NRA are trying to push through a law allowing anyone with a 3D printer to create a non-metallic gun with no serial number, completely untraceable.
Democrats are trying to put a stop to it and have only five days to do so. Imagine these guns being on the streets, able to get through metal detectors, with no way of tracing their origin. It is a safety and law enforcement nightmare.
The government already has a terrible record of tracking weapons. If this is allowed to become legal, we as a society will be overrun with more guns than we already have and no way to keep track of them.
Bradley DeChantal, Munster