The biggest aspect of Christmas magic is experiencing the holiday through the eyes of children.
This year, students from Washington Township Elementary School decided to help Times readers share in the youthful magic of Christmas.
Today, we're publishing a packet of letters students from the school sent to the big man in the red suit, by way of The Times letters-to-the-editor department.
We hope these "Dear Santa" letters inspire the holiday spirit in you as they did in us.
From The Times family to yours, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year.
The Times Editorial Board