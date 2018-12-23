Try 1 month for 99¢
Advent candles
Buy Now

Festive Advent candles usher in the Christmas season at First Christian Reformed Church in Crown Point earlier this month.

 Marc Chase, The Times

The biggest aspect of Christmas magic is experiencing the holiday through the eyes of children.

This year, students from Washington Township Elementary School decided to help Times readers share in the youthful magic of Christmas.

Today, we're publishing a packet of letters students from the school sent to the big man in the red suit, by way of The Times letters-to-the-editor department.

We hope these "Dear Santa" letters inspire the holiday spirit in you as they did in us.

From The Times family to yours, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Holidays and Happy New Year.

The Times Editorial Board

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Editor

Marc Chase is a veteran investigative reporter, columnist and editor of more than two decades. He currently leads The Times news staff as local news editor. He can be reached at 219-933-3327.