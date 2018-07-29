I am concerned by the gross language and obstructionism I see from Democrats today. America deserves political parties that offer fair alternatives and not prepackaged opposition. For example, it was clear to me that the Democrats planned to oppose anyone that the president nominated for the Supreme Court regardless of merit. Brett Kavanaugh is well qualified to serve on the Supreme Court and deserves an up/down vote. This is why I plan to support Mike Braun this fall for U.S. Senate and I urge others to do so as well. I believe Mike brings common sense values that we are sorely missing in Washington. By contrast, I believe Joe Donnelly is beholden to out-of-state radicals and incapable of acting in the best interests of Hoosiers.
Jonathan Petersen, Munster