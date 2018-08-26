According to the editorial board, Congress should "do the right thing" by children of illegal immigrants by allowing them to gain residency status so that they need not hide in the shadows anymore and showcase their productivity. President Trump earlier this year offered to do this for over one million children of illegal immigrants in exchange for funding for enhanced border security such as the wall. The Democrats turned him down, because they do not care about the offspring of illegal immigrants, nor do they care about the future of American children. They care about open borders with all the chaos, criminality and crushing financial burden to government, law enforcement, hospitals and schools to go with it, because Democrats use these situations to further de-Americanize the country and wield power over others. We need secure borders with a strong enforcement system in place before any discussion of DACA takes place.
Edmund Foote, Schererville