I am a former elected Democratic Party precinct committeeman and a former elected delegate to the state convention of Democrats for nominating statewide candidates. I disagree with Democrats in Congress who refuse to vote for money to build a border wall.

Why won’t those Democrats in Congress vote to fund a border wall?

It is because they hate and want to destroy President Donald Trump more than they love and want to protect our country and our people.

I am an American first and a Democrat second. I want what is good for my country and my countrymen.

It is clear to me that the Democrats in Congress who refuse to fund a border wall are irrational, irresponsible and childish in their thinking and behavior.

Rational, caring Democrats in Congress will vote to fund the border wall.

Woodrow Wilcox, Griffith

