Emboldened by the recent elections, progressive Democrats are proposing numerous radical and expensive programs, including single-payer health care and a “Green New Deal.” Unfortunately, these leftists suffer from cognitive dissonance on the cost and how to pay for these programs.
On trips to Scotland and Italy the last two years, I spoke with residents who love their socialized medicine. At the same time, they loudly complained about the onerous taxes they paid.
The darling of the left, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has proposed a Swedish-style progressive tax as high as 70 percent. What AOC does not tell you is that taxing the rich is not enough. European countries also impose regressive value-added taxes that hurt the poor.
Progressives point to Germany as a model for green energy. Perhaps they should read the liberal Der Spiegel, which has reported how poor Germans have had electric power disconnected because they could not pay for it.
We would be wise to remember the late Margaret Thatcher’s quote: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
Roland Camp, Munster