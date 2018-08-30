I understand that Mr. Kavanaugh may appear to have excellent qualifications and recommendations for the Supreme Court. But it appears that way on the basis of very limited information that is available for the Senate to review. For such an important decision all the records need to be reviewed since a Supreme Court nominee, if voted in, will be there for a lifetime. There is no reason to not carefully consider every nuance of his past records. Our children will bear the brunt of this decision. Then there is the fact that Trump is also under investigation for many things. He should not have the chance to influence our futures until the investigation is complete. To do so would be adding insult to injury to the vast majority of Americans. In conclusion the facts are that all information must be reviewed by Congress. It is their duty to delay this decision until all information is complete.
I call upon Senators Young and Donnelly, as a servant of their constituents, to make the right decision! We are depending on them!