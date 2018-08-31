In rebuttal to the guest commentary against banning texting and driving, I wonder if the author actually observes what the majority of drivers are doing. It seems as if he bases his assertions on statistics rather than real-world observation. I commute primarily by motorcycle. My daily experience is that a large percentage of drivers are looking at a screen of some type while driving. I am continually having to avoid distracted drivers. I get squeezed out of my lane when I am completely in plain view of the driver. I have a yellow helmet and know how to position myself to be seen and am repeatedly endangered by erratic drivers. I have been motorcycling for many years and this has clearly gotten worse. I am in favor of strict fines and enforcement. This is a common sense issue.
Michael Pynakker, Valparaiso