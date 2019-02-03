Anyone who says border fences don't work and are a waste of money should listen to our border patrolmen and Homeland Security agents.
They've emphatically stated on several TV appearances that "fences work" and illegal entries in areas with strong fences have greatly diminished.
Border agents and Homeland Security are requesting technology usage, as well as more fencing to protect our borders and themselves. They've said this is essential.
Although these agents are experienced and knowledgeable concerning security matters and have made their request and facts known, we continue to hear or read negative statements opposing this fence.
It all boils' down to whether you want safety and security — or open borders.
Milly Rich, Crown Point