Legalizing the recreational use of marijuana is an extremely bad idea. Many people, including myself, have not used it because it is illegal.
Why is offering another mind-altering drug for sale such a good idea? Is it really a social good? Often (probably most often) people drink alcohol not to get high or drunk, but when you smoke marijuana that is why you smoke it.
Punishments should be creative, probably more like a traffic ticket. We need our young people to be truly sharp, and not with the false sense of being sharper when they are high.
David Huizenga, Whiting