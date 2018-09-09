Hammond officials have no right to use the water of Lake Michigan to line their pockets with gold. The water in Lake Michigan is not in any way owned by the city of Hammond. I understand Lake Michigan is part of their geographic area and the water should be used to benefit the residents of the Calumet area provided by their water department. But they should not be allowed to turn this into a business. I feel this should be outlawed — if it is not already — as this is a water source that needs to be cherished for the future of our area.
Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton