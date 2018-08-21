Subscribe for 33¢ / day
P. Daniel Smith is only the acting director of the National Park Service. His "opinion" is that the department prefers national park status be reserved for units that contain a variety of resources and encompass large land or water areas.

After doing some Googling, I found that America's smallest national park takes up only a few square yards in Beachwood, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland.

This is highly prejudicial to both the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore as well as the state of Indiana. Sit down "acting" NPS director — and keep your opinions to yourself.

Mary Thorne, Portage

