President Trump's assurance that he confronted Vladimir Putin privately in Helsinki about election meddling only inflamed his hysterical critics, who foolishly compared his actions to 9-11 and the Holocaust.
But election meddling is a touchy issue: in July, 2016, a bipartisan Senate committee confirmed that, prior to the 2015 elections in Israel, Obama's state department had funneled $350,000 in U.S. taxpayer money to an Israeli organization devoted to "peace negotiations." However, the funds ultimately went to "Victory 15," an activist group dedicated to defeating Benjamin Netanyahu in his re-election bid.
And so, thanks to the actions of his predecessor, Trump's publicly attacking Putin on this issue would have been unwise. There are profoundly serious issues at stake (North Korea, Syria, Iran's nuclear ambitions, etc.) that explain Trump's measured, strategic approach with Russia. Too bad the fanatics on the left lack similar judgment and restraint.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting