Why an electoral college? It guarantees the voting citizens of Indiana a voice in deciding who they want to be elected to the presidency.
I personally object to state Sen. Karen Tallian's quest to use Indiana to abolish the Electoral College.
As stated in The Times, "... as that the will of the people is superior to the quirks of the Electoral College."
A few months ago Walter Williams explained the necessary function of the Electoral College in his Sunday column. In essence, he described how easy it would be for a political party to concentrate on producing a simple majority vote in a relatively small number of states, but with the biggest cities and most populations. Every other state combined, including Indiana, could never produce enough votes.
Why should one person have the right to decide anything that half oppose? If it is important to the whole nation, then a two-thirds majority of responsible citizens would be best in accepting a leadership that crucial.
The Electoral College remains the best voice for Indiana and the whole nation.
Jim Petro, Gary