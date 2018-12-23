How are you doing and can you do a favor for me? I would like my Elf on the Shelf to come and spend Christmas with us because we are spending Christmas in a hotel on a skiing trip. I would like him to come because he is funny like the day he went to the bathroom, but he picked up his mess that time.
If the Elf on the Shelf is telling you he is not getting into trouble, then he is lying. Last year he wrapped himself in a present and left a mess. The bad thing is that he might die trying to travel to where we are going.
I think you should also send him because I have been trying to be good this year. I also have good grades, too. I want him to spend Christmas with us because I'm responsible when I do all my homework and do my chores. Merry Christmas to all and all a good year.
Addison, Washington Twp. Elementary, Valparaiso, 5th grade