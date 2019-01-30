In addition to maintaining navigation aids, the U.S. Coast Guard maintains vigilant patrols which greatly reduce the number of illegal aliens and amount of drugs smuggled into the U.S. by sea. No one disputes this.
Why patrol our coastal waters and continue to let illegals and drugs enter by land at our southern border?
Illegal aliens and smugglers coming by sea ought to have the same rights and opportunities as illegal aliens and smugglers coming by land.
One way to do so would be to end the Coast Guard's interdiction mission.
John Mateyko, Lansing