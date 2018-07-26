On July 5, it was a beautiful 67 degrees, no humidity. I would love to have sat outside, but I have to take care of my dog who is hating the fireworks brought by my neighbor about 200 feet away or so who insists on shooting off a lot of fireworks because it rained on the 4th.
It's a beautiful 67 degrees, but I had to have my doors and windows shut and my air conditioning on, to drown out the deafening roar of my neighbor's ear-damaging fireworks display. Every community in Northwest Indiana has fireworks displays. Take your families and friends and enjoy yourselves. July 22 and people were still shooting these things off. I say, "Enough! Your rights end where my rights begin!" It’s time the state of Indiana revisit this insanity and think about their citizens instead of the fees and taxes they collect.
Mary Thorne, Portage