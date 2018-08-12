Congress is debating over a bill that will provide economic equalities to women around the world. The Women’s Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment Act focuses on the growth of women’s businesses, inheritance and property rights, financial literacy and more.
It is important to recognize the disadvantages women face within and outside of our country. It is even more important to take measures to reduce these inequalities. The House of Representatives has already passed the act, now we must encourage Sen. Donnelly and Sen. Young to support the same efforts within our Senate. Financial equality between men and women is essential to the growth of our national and global economies.
Jodie James, Lowell