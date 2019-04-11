Now that "Trump, Russian collusion" has fallen apart, Democrats are returning to "Hateful Trump."
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said President Donald Trump created the atmosphere of hate that led Jussie Smollette to fake a racist attack on himself. This, as Emanuel said, is because Trump stated there were good and bad people on both sides of the argument on whether to take down Civil War monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Emanuel jumped to the conclusion that Trump was talking about the radical outsiders on the left and right who went there to cause trouble.
Nothing Trump says or does is given anything but the worst interpretation. This is the same as when Trump advised people attending his rallies that if they are attacked by radical agitators to punch them back. This was in response to people coming to his rallies being attacked by leftist goons.
It seems that facts will never get in the way of the Democratic spin machine.
Leon Gamino, Hammond