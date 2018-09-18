The Monday, Sept. 10, "Few options for vets" highlights how America's most vulnerable veterans are suffering because Congress and veterans service organizations — Legion, DAV, VFW and VVA — have failed to safeguard them.
While NWI veterans are fortunate to have a 4-Star-rated VA medical center, only because of Director Marc Magill and his administrative staff, the same cannot be said of their 1-star-rated VA contracted nursing home. The problem is two-fold. One is money, as the VHA does not pay the going rate for nursing home care. This can be taken care of by Congress. The other is lack of oversight on the part of the veterans organizations.
I have attended numerous service organization meetings and not one of their officers even knew there is a rating system for VAMCs, let alone VA contracted nursing homes.
Until all of the veterans service organizations come together and pool their resources, this shameful treatment of our veterans will continue.
Thomas Pappas Jr., Portage