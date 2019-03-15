President Donald Trump has called for eliminating AIDS from the USA within 10 years, and he is ramping up the fight within our borders. Yet he is also proposing budget cuts to global anti-AIDS efforts, including a 22 percent reduction for PEPFAR.
That will not get the job done because AIDS, and the tuberculosis that often goes along with it, are global diseases. Americans who travel, work or serve abroad must deal with the global risk, not just the risk within our borders.
In recent budgets, Congress has recognized that our health is best protected by investing in disease-fighting efforts both abroad and at home. They must continue to do so if they are to make good on the president's call.
Oscar Lanzi, Chicago