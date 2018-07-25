My wife and I used to live in Pines Village in Valparaiso but recently moved to Ritten House Apartments. We have been very satisfied with the move and appreciate the welcome and help from the many active members who have worked on our new home and surroundings.
However, this year's July 4 celebration lasted five long days with fireworks by nearby property owners, who live adjacent and close to the many apartments on the west side of the complex. The other night, the fireworks started at dusk near the post office.
This made the sixth set of fireworks explosions in seven weeks.
I appreciated The Times' July 14 fireworks safety tips story and hope your readers take this tip article next year and beyond.
John Schnurlein, Valparaiso