I live in Munster across the river from the ball fields in Hammond. This is where most of the noise — not all — is coming from all the weeks since before Memorial Day. My house shakes because of all the fireworks noise.
Most evenings I have to stay in the lower level because of the noise. My poor dog is petrified, and some days I want to pull my hair out. Some days it starts at 7 a.m. and continues until 2:30 a.m. the next day. Each year, this is getting worse because no one will stop it.
This will be going on until after Labor Day.
Dorothy Pazanin, Munster