Long before climate change destroys the USA and long before some foreign power destroys the USA, Congress will destroy us. There is a simple solution to this.
First, most members of Congress will say anything to get a vote. They can't be trusted.
Here is my solution: Any member of Congress who has been in office for 12 years or more, needs to be voted out. They have had 12 years to make improvements. Their approval rating is less than 20 percent. Seventeen Republicans, 17 Democrats and one Independent fall into this group in the Senate and 73 Democrats and 40 Republicans in the House. Some of these losers want to be President. Hopefully the remaining members will get the message or we will vote them out next time.
Dave Kingsbury, Highland