“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe," reads the inscription on the Statue of Liberty.
I received in the mail a so-called "National illegal alien election impact survey” that would deny health assistance, food stamps, education or any form of help to anyone who mightily struggled to come into this country fleeing terror and repression or that simply want to earn a wage to support themselves and their families.
The survey insinuated that the illegals would be able to vote which is in direct contradiction to the findings of the Pence Commission that found “zero” illegals voted in the 2016 election.
The sponsors of this survey obviously would have no problems grinding off the inscription.