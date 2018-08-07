How do you get things fixed in Gary? I have been trying to get a street light repaired since June. I have been to the website and filled out the form four times now, which states that the repair is to be done within 10 days. I finally sent an email to the traffic control division and they said they turned it over to a contractor on Monday and here it is Saturday and still not repaired. So I guess the only choice is to throw the city officials under the bus and maybe they will do something about it, since they remove the form from the website.
Sue Stasko
Gary