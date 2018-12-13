Thank you for today's (Sunday, Dec. 9) Marc Chase column regarding the abysmal situation in Gary. Many, many people living here agree and would love to be able to do something about our lack of responsible government but feel stuck and unable to do anything but wait for an election to try to get rid of current officeholders.
The Times column gives me hope! Hope that someone from outside the city can come in and dismantle this chaos.
The editorial ("Is it time for the state to take over city of Gary?") also was a sight for sore eyes!
Please, many voters/residents here are not irresponsible but need help in finding a way out of this ever-deepening pit of mismanagement and hubris.
Kathleen Maratto, Gary