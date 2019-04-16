Gary's city attorney sent letters to property owners on the Lake to remove any permanent structure that is on city property. As most issues, it started when one resident got angry with another. Several months have passed with no threatened action having been taken, but it recently became an issue again. As was pointed out to the attorney and Mayor Karen, there are 8000-plus residents of the city that have also encroached onto city property. To be equitable, the city would need to require the same compliance of any property owner who "broke the law".
Stop the bickering. The city doesn't have the money to sue residents. Solve the impasse. The city could declare all current encroachments grandfathered; take pictures of ALL encroachments; send a copy of the picture to the resident with a letter that there is to be no additional encroachment, and tax each one annually for the additional property they have "claimed" for their own use.
Rebecca Marcus, Gary