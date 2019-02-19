Border security has been an issue since President Reagan's term.
President Trump has taken a bold move and declared a National Emergency to address this issue. I disagree that we need a southern wall in some areas.
In fiscal year 2018 we gave Mexico $322 million in foreign aid.
At the same time, processing of illegal immigrants cost us $70,000 per individual.
We should be incentivizing Mexico to work in partnership with our border security forces along those areas of our southern border whose terrain and isolation does not warrant construction of a physical barrier.
I propose that we reduce the foreign aid sent to Mexico by $70,000 per illegal immigrant processed as that incentive. This will hopefully push Mexico to stop the South American caravans at its southern border and work cooperatively with our forces to secure the isolated rough terrain areas. This proposal would circumvent a protracted court battle while providing a long-term immediate solution to this problem.
The resultant reduction in processing costs could then be devoted to infrastructure and social programming. Both areas that need attention.
Thomas A. Pappas Jr.,
Portage